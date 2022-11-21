Delhi Police to question Mumbai's five-star hotel staff where Aftab worked as Chef

The Delhi police will question the staff of the five-star hotel in the city where accused Aftab Poonawala worked as a trainee chef.Two police officers of the Delhi Police will question the staff about Aftab, while one officer will carry on the probe in Vasai in Palghar.Earlier on Sunday, as part of its ongoing probe into the horrific Shraddha murder case, the Delhi police team recorded the statement of the secretary of a housing society where the accused Aftab Amin Poonawala lived with his family.

According to official sources, the Delhi police team recorded the statement of Abdullah Khan, the secretary of the Unique Park Housing Society of Vasai area of Palghar district, for more than an hour on Sunday."The police questioned Khan for more than an hour, and recorded his statement in connection to the Shraddha murder case," said official sources with Manikpur police.In his statement, Khan told the police that Aftab*s family had vacated their house about 20 days ago, and have rented it out.Khan however said that he has no idea about where Aftab*s family went, and also shared their contact number, which was found switched off, they added.Delhi police have called many people including friends and relatives of Shraddha and Aftab in connection to the case and their statements were being recorded, said sources.The accused, Aftab, lived with Shraddha in three apartments including Kenny Apartment, Regal Apartment, and White Hills Apartment in different areas of Mumbai, they said.