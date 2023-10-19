Demand for Maratha reservation intensifies after youth commits suicide in Mumbai

A distressing incident has occurred in Mumbai, where a Maratha youth tragically took his own life to draw attention to the ongoing demand for the Maratha reservation. Vinod Patil Coordinator - Maratha Kranti Morcha, Petitioner for Maratha Reservation, shared this information through a tweet.

The Maratha community's demand for reservation has been a longstanding issue, and they are urging the government to address their concerns promptly.

Vinod Patil expressed his sadness and disappointment over the unfortunate incident, reporting that Sunil Baburao Kawle, a committed young activist from Jalna district involved in the Maratha movement, had chosen to end his life in Mumbai.

आज जालना जिल्ह्यातील मराठा आंदोलनात सक्रिय युवक सुनील बाबुराव कावळे यांनी मुंबईत आत्महत्या केली.



माझ्या मराठा बांधवांनो,



आपल्या मागण्या मंजूर करून घेण्याचा हा योग्य मार्ग नाही. काळाच्या छाताडावर बसून अनेक संग्राम आपल्या या लढवय्या जातीने इतिहासात जिंकले आहेत. खचून जाऊ नका. लढाई… — Vinod Patil (@vnpatilofficial) October 19, 2023

While acknowledging the pain and frustration felt by the community, Patil emphasized that resorting to suicide is not the solution. He appealed to the Maratha youth to remain unified and highlighted the historical resilience and victories of their community as a source of inspiration.

Patil stressed the significance of the Maratha reservation issue in their lives and urged the government to act promptly. He expressed concern that, despite numerous sacrifices, the government has yet to provide a sufficient response to their demands.

Sunil Kawle, the young activist who tragically took his life, hailed from Ambad taluka in Jalna district. He had arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday night and, as confirmed by coordinator Virendra Pawar, ended his life in the BKC area on Wednesday at midnight. Pawar appealed to other young Maratha community members not to take such drastic steps and urged the state government to act swiftly, without waiting for the set deadline of the 24th, warning that further tragic incidents may occur if no immediate action is taken.