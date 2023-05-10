Democracy alive in this country or not will be decided tomorrow: Sanjay Raut

Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on Shiv Sena-centric political crisis in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said whether democracy is alive in this country or not will be decided tomorrow and it will also be decided if our judicial system is functioning under any pressure or not. The Constitution Bench of SC is likely to deliver the judgment on Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow.

The apex court in March this year reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to last year's political crisis in the state, including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde's party) who revolted against Thackeray's leadership.

In June last year, Shinde and 39 MLAs rebelled against the Sena leadership resulting in the party’s split and collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which also comprises the NCP and Congress) led by Thackeray. Shinde later tied-up with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra. On June 30, 2022, Shinde was sworn in as the CM along with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.