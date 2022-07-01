"Democracy has gone for toss" says SP leader Azam Khan on new government

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis said that democracy has gone for a toss and the people are "deaf, dumb, and blind."

The new Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister on June 30. Until a few hours before his swearing-in, people thought that Devendra Fadnavis would be the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde would be the Deputy Chief Minister. However, shortly before the swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by holding a press conference. Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, the new government re-launched the Jalayukta Shivar Yojana under the Fadnavis government. It was also decided that the car shed of the disputed metro would be located at Aarey.