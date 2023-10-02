Dengue cases surge in Nagpur: 295 reported in last 30 days

Nagpur is grappling with a surge in dengue cases, with 295 cases reported in the last 30 days alone. From January 1 to September 30, the city has recorded a total of 687 dengue cases. Additionally, there have been 7,061 cases of dengue-like illnesses reported, highlighting the grave health threat posed by mosquitoes in the region.

The lack of a definitive cure for dengue intensifies the threat, particularly in severe cases where the risk of fatality is high. The recent heavy rains have led to widespread waterlogging, creating a conducive environment for mosquito breeding. Medical experts are urging the community to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against dengue and related diseases.