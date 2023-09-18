Dengue outbreak grips Nagpur: 295 cases reported in last 15 days

While the city of Nagpur buzzes with excitement over upcoming festivities a growing dengue outbreak has cast a shadow over the region. In the last 15 days alone, Nagpur district has reported a staggering 295 dengue cases, leaving its residents grappling with fever during this festive season.

This year has witnessed an alarming surge in dengue infections compared to the previous year. Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection transmitted primarily by the 'Aedes aegypti’ mosquito species, has become a cause for grave concern. These mosquitoes are also responsible for the transmission of diseases such as chikungunya and yellow fever.

This year's dengue outbreak has reached unprecedented levels, with a total of 775 reported cases in Nagpur district as of September 15. Of these, 484 cases were recorded within Nagpur city, while 291 cases emerged in rural areas. Additionally, the number of suspected dengue cases has surged past 2,000 in the last 15 days.

Experts attribute this surge to increased mosquito density, influenced by factors like rainfall, temperature, humidity, and uncontrolled urban development. The city now faces a dual challenge, battling the dengue outbreak while preparing for the festival that lies ahead.