Dengue outbreak hits Amravati ahead of monsoon, five cases confirmed

The municipal area is experiencing the effects of dengue even before the arrival of the monsoon season. Out of the seven individuals suspected of having dengue, a significant number of five have received positive test results, as per the reports in the media. Consequently, the Health Department of the Municipal Corporation has issued a plea to the public, urging them to prioritize preventive measures.

In the previous week, two individuals in Badnera were suspected of having dengue, which was followed by an additional five suspected cases reported in Amravati city. The affected individuals underwent testing, and their blood samples were sent for analysis. Subsequently, five of them received positive test results. To address the situation, the health department initiated a door-to-door survey campaign. Surprisingly, even before the monsoon season commenced, five confirmed cases of dengue were identified in areas including Badnera, Pawan Nagar, Tope Nagar, and the old Amravati Municipal Corporation region.

Precautions must be taken to avoid water accumulation and the breeding of mosquitoes. It is essential to regularly clean and maintain other water storage containers. Additionally, proactive measures should be taken to eliminate mosquitoes. The authorities have emphasized the importance of not leaving water in coolers, coconut shells on rooftops, tires, and similar objects during the monsoon season.