Dengue outbreak intensifies in Nashik: August sees 47 cases in city

Amidst reports of conjunctivitis affecting the city, a surge in dengue cases has emerged. In August alone, 47 dengue cases were recorded, a spike attributed to the monsoon rains. Stagnant water, a breeding ground for Aedes mosquitoes, has formed on rooftops and in trenches due to rainwater accumulation, intensifying the outbreak.

Citizens face the daunting task of combating dengue. The NMC's health department urges residents to diligently clean water storage units, barrels, ponds, coolers, and more to prevent mosquito breeding. From January to June, 116 dengue cases were reported, a number that has since escalated.

From January to June, the case count climbed steadily. As per regional media reports, 17 in January, 28 in February, 28 in March, 8 in April, 9 in May, and 13 in June. July added 32 cases, and August has seen a substantial leap with 47 cases.