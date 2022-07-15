Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mets Raj Thackeray at his residence

Mumbai - Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his 'Shivatirtha' residence for the first time after coming to power in state politics. Raj Thackeray and Devendra Fadnavis share a good relationship. After the rift between Shiv Sena and BJP, BJP-Raj Thackeray became close. Now Raj Thackeray has taken up the flag of Hindutva aggressively. A consensus has been reached between BJP and MNS on Hindutva.

Recently, after Devendra Fadnavis was unexpectedly sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister, Raj Thackeray had sent a letter to him. Through this letter, Raj tried to inspire Fadnavis. Fadnavis himself mentioned the letter sent by Raj Thackeray in the assembly hall and said that he called him and thanked him. Along with this, Fadnavis had also made it clear that he would not take any political meaning out of it by saying that he would meet his goodwill. After that, this meeting has taken place today.

After this statement of Fadnavis, discussions started that MNS will also be included in the cabinet in the state.. because the only MLA of MNS is going to support BJP in the assembly speaker election, the majority test and the upcoming presidential election. That is why it is being said that MNS-BJP will come together. Recently, the news came out that Raj Thackeray's long-time friend Amit Thackeray will be inducted into the cabinet. But Raj denied this report. But the meeting of Raj-Fadnavis has definitely sparked arguments in the political circle.

MNS has also come forward after the political drama that happened last month. Amit Thackeray is currently focusing on party building. After Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Uddhav Thackeray had to step down from power in the state. The question of who is Shiv Sena was raised in it. Because as many as 40 Shiv Sena MLAs joined Eknath Shinde's group. So it is seen that BJP is doing the job of giving strength to Raj Thackeray to give more support to Shiv Sena.