Deputy CM Ajit Pawar directs acceleration of Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi-Maṇ metro line project

In a significant development, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has issued directives to accelerate the construction of the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi-Maṇ Metro Line and expedite the proposed integrated flyover at Savitribai Phule Pune University Road. Speaking at a meeting held in the Council Hall, Pawar underscored the importance of swift advancements in these crucial projects.

During the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Pawar emphasized the necessity of administrative support and seamless coordination to expedite the Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi-Maṇ Metro Line project. He stressed the need to minimize inconveniences to citizens, particularly in terms of traffic management, throughout the construction phases. Pawar urged Pune Municipal Corporation and traffic police to collaborate effectively in managing vehicular movement, and he set a target of completing the transfer of 45-meter-wide land required for the Ganeshkhind ramp by September 15.

Additionally, Pawar instructed Pune Municipal Corporation to oversee essential arrangements, including barricading and traffic diversion in areas like Aundh, Baner, Paashan, and Ganeshkhind Ramp. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing citizens' convenience. Pawar strongly advocated for overcoming bureaucratic hurdles that could impede the allocation of necessary government land for the projects. He urged officials to maintain direct communication with department heads to swiftly address any issues that arise.

Pawar also engaged with private landowners to facilitate efficient land acquisition for specific plots needed for the projects. He underscored that the planning should extend to the next 50 years and emphasized the importance of upholding the project's integrity and vision without compromise. This directive from the Deputy Chief Minister highlights the commitment to ensuring substantial and enduring infrastructure improvements for Pune's future.