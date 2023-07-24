Deputy CM Ajit Pawar assures prompt aid of Rs. 10,000 for flood-affected families and businesses

Due to the ongoing heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, various areas have been affected, and significant damages have been reported. In response to these damages, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar have announced assistance in the state legislature. The government assures that help will be provided to all those affected. Immediate financial aid of Rs. 10,000 will be given to the affected families, while shops that suffered losses will receive Rs. 50,000, and hawkers facing losses will receive Rs. 10,000, as stated by Ajit Pawar.

Students affected by the floods will be given educational materials, and seeds will also be available for re-sowing, ensuring that farmers will not face any trouble. Ajit Pawar has assured that the assessment of damage to agricultural crops will begin immediately. Additionally, he mentioned that they have provided more assistance than the NDRF. Ajit Pawar also stated that if roads in the village have been damaged due to the floods, the construction department will repair them.

"Between July 19 and 23, crop properties were damaged in Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola, and Washim. On July 23, inspections were conducted. Crops have been damaged, and we will help them by providing paddy. Water has entered the houses, and they received initial assistance of Rs 5,000. Now, the assistance will be increased to Rs 10,000. Farmers who have completed KYC will receive assistance within 7 days. Earlier, relief was not given in case of shop damage, but now Rs 50,000 will be provided," said Ajit Pawar.

"There has been a lot of damage in Chandrapur. The work was seen speeding up after the chief minister and the minister visited the site. A meeting of all district collectors will be held through video conferencing, after which orders will be issued as per requirements. The government will not allow anyone to face a shortage of funds. The government, under the leadership of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has provided more help than the NDRF. The government will assist everyone," said Ajit Pawar in the Legislative Council.