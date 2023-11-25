Deputy CM Ajit Pawar breaks silence on Jarange Patil-Bhujbal spat, says...

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar broke his silence on the escalating verbal feud between Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil. On Saturday, Pawar issued a call for political leaders to exercise restraint and refrain from making statements that sow discord among communities.

Expressing his concern over the rising number of contentious remarks, Pawar stated, "In a democracy, the Constitution gives everyone the right to express their views. Every day, we are witnessing one kind of verbal duel or the other. This is not Maharashtra’s tradition. This is not Maharashtra’s culture. This is not what (former chief minister Yashwantrao) Chavan saheb taught us," during an interaction with reporters in Pune.

Pawar's comments come in the wake of Jarange Patil's declaration that he would retaliate if Bhujbal continued his verbal attacks. The feud initiated after the OBC rally in Jalna last week, with Pawar remaining silent until now. Jarange Patil had previously warned that if Pawar did not intervene and control Bhujbal's statements, he would respond in a similar fashion.

Addressing the ongoing conflict, a Congress leader remarked, "Both Ajit Pawar and the other Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have been quietly watching the ongoing verbal war between Bhujbal and Jarange Patil, which has created bitterness between the two communities."

Calling for self-restraint among leaders, Ajit Pawar stressed that every community has the right to voice their demands. However, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that statements made during such expressions do not foster bitterness between communities, advocating for the preservation of harmony for future generations.

Reflecting on recent media coverage, Pawar addressed rumours of his supposed 'political illness' during his recovery from dengue. He clarified that false information had been circulated, denying allegations of meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and making complaints. Pawar emphasized his commitment to working collaboratively and inclusively, stating, "Our culture is to work by taking everyone along."