Deputy CM Ajit Pawar inspects Pune Metro and Swargate Hub progress

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a ride on the Pune Metro, traveling from the Civil Court Interchange to the Shivajinagar underground station. During his journey, he lauded the cleanliness standards at both metro stations and directed MahaMetro to maintain this level of cleanliness going forward.

Ajit Pawar also conducted an inspection of the Swargate Multimodal Hub. He closely examined the progress of various tasks, including granite installation, the air conditioning system, utility rooms, lifts, and escalators. Pawar expressed satisfaction with the efficiency and quality of the ongoing work.

During his visit, Mahametro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar provided Pawar with insights into various facilities, including parking arrangements and the pedestrian underground passage connecting to the MSRTC bus station, among others.

Pune Metro Expansions Set Dates

According to media reports, Pune Metro announced that the Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station route is expected to open for passenger service upon the completion of the remaining works in December. Furthermore, the underground line, spanning from the Civil Court Metro Station to the Swargate Metro Station, is set to be available for passenger service by April of the following year.