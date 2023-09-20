Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visits Satara: Calls for peace amid communal tensions

Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Ajit Pawar made a visit to Satara to extend condolences to the family of Nuran Hasan Liyakat Sheikh, a victim of a recent communal riot. Urging both communities to maintain composure with Ganeshotsav and Eid approaching, DCM Pawar stressed the importance of restraint.

The communal tensions were sparked by a viral social media post in the Pusesawali village near Satara last week. The incident escalated into violence, resulting in an attack on a prayer house and the unfortunate loss of a life. After normalcy was restored, DCM Pawar made his way to the village to console the victim's family.

During his visit, family members of Nuran Shaikh recounted the series of events that led to the violence and his untimely demise. DCM Pawar listened attentively and assured them of stringent action against those responsible. He also emphasized the paramount importance of maintaining law and order and preserving the long-standing unity within the community.

In the Pusesawali village of Khataw taluka, an Instagram post on September 10 triggered the communal unrest. Police filed two separate cases, focusing on objectionable comments made in response to the post. As the authorities worked to trace the source of the post and comments, a group reacted violently, resulting in the desecration of a religious site. Swift police intervention included a three-day internet connectivity suspension and the deployment of special forces to prevent further disturbances.

As part of their ongoing efforts, the police have apprehended 34 individuals in connection with the case. Ten of them were remanded to judicial custody today, while the police continue to search for other suspects involved in the incident.