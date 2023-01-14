Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says Maha creating all inclusive platform to curb rising cyber crimes

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government is creating a dynamic and robust platform to curb cyber crimes, which have been on the rise.

Stakeholders like police, banks, financial institutions and social media will be brought together on the platform, which will create a system to respond quickly to check fraudulent transactions, he said.

In the days to come, street crime will see a drop, but white collar, financial and and cyber crimes will increase. There is an exponential increase in cyber-related offences, he said, adding the Union government was bringing in lot of changes in cyber laws to provide relief to people.

Since there is no jurisdiction as far as cyber-related offences are concerned, there are some constraints. We have undertaken work to create a dynamic and robust platform to check cybercrime. All police stations will be connected to this platform, which probably might be a unique model for the country, Fadnavis said.

The project has come to tendering stage and it will be created by studying different models from across the world, he added.