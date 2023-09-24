Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visits flood-affected areas in Nagpur

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, assessed the flood situation in Nagpur on Sunday. He visited affected homes to interact with affected families as the city grappled with extremely heavy rainfall, recording 109 millimetres in just three hours, including 90 mm between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Fadnavis highlighted the ongoing rescue and relief operations by the National Disaster Response Force and the state's SDRF in Nagpur, Vidarbha's largest city. In the morning, he inspected areas around Ambazari Lake, the city's largest waterbody, which breached its boundaries due to the deluge.

Speaking to the media yesterday on the flood-like situation, Fadnavis said, "The walls of the Nag River have collapsed, causing damage. People's homes have been flooded with silt and mud. Several people have been evacuated, and about 10,000 homes have been flooded. The slum areas have been badly damaged. People have had to throw away food grains as the silt has entered their houses."

"Those whose homes have been flooded will receive immediate assistance of Rs 10,000. Additionally, shops will be provided with Rs 50,000, and handcart owners will also receive Rs 10,000 in aid. The municipal corporation will assist in desilting," he said.

"The only concern is that an orange alert has been issued for the night. NDRF, SDRF, and Army units have been deployed. The administration is monitoring the situation. We will try to help as much as we can," Fadnavis said yesterday.