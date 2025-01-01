Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Calls Recognition as Ladki Bahin by Women His Biggest Honour

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed that being recognized as the "dear brother" of women in the state, who refer to him as "Ladki Bahin," is the greatest honor for him. This recognition comes in the wake of the success of the Ladki Bahin scheme, which provides financial assistance to women. The initiative, launched during Shinde's tenure as Chief Minister in the previous Mahayuti government, is widely regarded as a key factor in securing a decisive victory for the BJP-led coalition in the November 2024 state assembly elections.

Responding to it, Shinde said, “I am proud and happy that 2.40 crore Ladki Bahin have recognised me as a Ladka Bhau (beloved brother).” “This recognition is my greatest honour,” he added, drawing cheers from the audience. Shinde stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full support for Maharashtra's comprehensive development and credited this backing for the significant progress the state has made over the past two-and-a-half years under Mahayuti rule.

“The prime minister has consistently extended all requisite support to the state and the Mahayuti alliance, enabling us to overcome roadblocks and advance stalled projects,” Shinde said.

The Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP, secured a landslide victory in the November 2024 state assembly elections. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister, with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar serving as his deputies. On Monday night, Shinde attended the Diva Festival in Thane district, where a speaker commented on his shift from Chief Minister to Deputy Chief Minister following the state elections.

