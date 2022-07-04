Deputy CM Fadanvis praise LoP Ajit Pawar, says 'Ajit Pawar very disciplined & punctual person

Ajit Pawar is a very disciplined and punctual person. Once he gives his word he will keep it? Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised the Leader of the Opposition Ajit Pawar. "Ajit Pawar and I have the same date of birth and they are my 72-hour cabinet colleagues and friends," he said. After the election of Ajit Pawar as the Leader of Opposition in the state, a congratulatory motion was moved. At that time Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was speaking.

After Pawar Saheb, Ajit Pawar is considered as the most respected personality in his family, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He said, "The state has a long history of opposition leaders. Gopinath Munde should be named in it. Now Ajit Pawar has got that opportunity."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "Ajit Dada has been the Deputy Chief Minister for the most number of times so far, four times. Once he gives his word he will keep it. Ajit Dada is very disciplined and punctual. As Leader of the Opposition, any suggestions he may have will be accepted. " "

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recalled the swearing in ceremony with Ajit Pawar. "Ajitdada is my 72-hour cabinet colleague and friend," he said.

After Ajit Pawar was elected as the Leader of Opposition in the state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also congratulated him. We have worked with Ajit Pawar. He said that he has experience in their work style.