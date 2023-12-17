Deputy CM Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh compensation for families of Nagpur solar industry explosion victims

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a tragic explosion at Solar Industries claimed the lives of at least nine people, including six women, on Sunday. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur, promptly announced a compensation of 5 lakh rupees for the deceased's heirs, sanctioned by the State government. Fadnavis took to social media to share that the Nagpur District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, along with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and senior officials, have reached the incident spot.

नागपुरातील सोलार इंडस्ट्रीजमध्ये झालेल्या स्फोटात 6 महिलांसह 9 लोकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. मी मृतकांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. या दुःखद प्रसंगी त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या पाठीशी राज्य सरकार ठामपणे उभे आहे.

The incident occurred in the morning at Solar Industries India Limited, where workers were engaged in manufacturing boosters used in coal mines, as informed by the company's manager, Mr Ashish Shrivastav. All workers have been safely evacuated, and the exact number of casualties will be confirmed after the receipt of medical reports. Notably, Solar Industries in Nagpur specializes in manufacturing ammunition for defence factories, including Yantra India Limited.