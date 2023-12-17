Deputy CM Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh compensation for families of Nagpur solar industry explosion victims

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 17, 2023 02:25 PM2023-12-17T14:25:00+5:302023-12-17T14:25:29+5:30

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a tragic explosion at Solar Industries claimed the lives of at least nine people, including six ...

Deputy CM Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh compensation for families of Nagpur solar industry explosion victims | Deputy CM Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh compensation for families of Nagpur solar industry explosion victims

Deputy CM Fadnavis announces ₹5 lakh compensation for families of Nagpur solar industry explosion victims

In Nagpur, Maharashtra, a tragic explosion at Solar Industries claimed the lives of at least nine people, including six women, on Sunday. Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur, promptly announced a compensation of 5 lakh rupees for the deceased's heirs, sanctioned by the State government. Fadnavis took to social media to share that the Nagpur District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, along with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and senior officials, have reached the incident spot.

The incident occurred in the morning at Solar Industries India Limited, where workers were engaged in manufacturing boosters used in coal mines, as informed by the company's manager, Mr Ashish Shrivastav. All workers have been safely evacuated, and the exact number of casualties will be confirmed after the receipt of medical reports. Notably, Solar Industries in Nagpur specializes in manufacturing ammunition for defence factories, including Yantra India Limited.

Open in app
Tags :Maharashtra NewsDevendra FadnavisFire AccidentNagpur