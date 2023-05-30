Deputy CM meets MNS chief, ignites speculation in political circles

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, paid an unexpected visit to the residence of Raj Thackeray, the chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), late on Monday evening. This surprise meeting has generated considerable interest among political circles. Devendra Fadnavis arrived at Raj Thackeray's Shivtirth residence late last night, but the specific topics of discussion between the two leaders were not disclosed.

Amidst the recent political turmoil in the state over the past year, the bond between the BJP and Raj Thackeray appeared to have grown stronger. However, in recent days, Raj Thackeray voiced criticism against the BJP on certain matters, which was met with strong responses from BJP leaders. As a result, speculations arose in political circles suggesting a possible strain in the relationship between the two parties. Against this backdrop, Devendra Fadnavis took the direct approach by personally visiting Raj Thackeray at his residence in Shivtirth, aiming to engage in a meeting with him.

Following the increased proximity between the BJP and MNS, speculations arose regarding a potential alliance between the two parties for the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the forthcoming elections. Nevertheless, leaders from both sides refrained from officially confirming such talks. However, the recent meeting between Devendra Fadnavis and Raj Thackeray has sparked significant curiosity within political circles, with people eager to uncover the specific topics discussed during their encounter.