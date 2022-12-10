Deputy leader of opposition in assembly UT Khader says, Maha must not interfere over border row

Amid the simmering border row, the deputy leader of opposition in assembly UT Khader said that Maharashtra should stop interfering in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute.

According to a report of TOI, Khader told the media that the silence of the Centre on the border row is a betrayal of Kannadigas.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai should instil confidence in people at the border. The CM should take a stern stand, and issue a bold statement against the Maharashtra government’s move. The Congress will be with the government if it takes a stand in favour of the people of Karnataka. The BJP is raking up border issues unnecessarily, with an ulterior motive of gaining political mileage in local body elections in Maharashtra,

Khader said.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the Maharashtra delegation meeting Union minister Amit Shah on the raging border dispute between both the states will not make any difference, and asserted that his government will not make any compromise on the issue.