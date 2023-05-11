Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal responds as speculation surrounding power struggle grows

Today is a very important day for Maharashtra. Today, the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Maharashtra’s power struggle. So what will the court rule on? It's getting all the attention.

Amidst the ongoing exchange of arguments between leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties regarding the power struggle's outcome, there were reports suggesting that Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal was not reachable. It was noted that both of Zirwal's phones were switched off. However, the latest update reveals that Narhari Zirwal has now become accessible and has shared his response.

“The decision I have made is based on the law. Subsequently, 16 legislators have been disqualified. Today's outcome will be appropriate, and all these legislators will be disqualified. Among the 16 legislators is Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Once he is disqualified, the position of Chief Minister will automatically be relinquished. If the government collapses thereafter, the constitution remains unchanged despite any pressures. Therefore, today their legislators will be disqualified. I have confidence that the Supreme Court will make a decision after examining the law,” as clarified by the Deputy Speaker.