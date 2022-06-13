Devendra Fadanvis says BJP will definitely win 5th seat in MLC Election 2022

"Our suggestion was that this poll must be unopposed. There's a lot of unrest in the ruling party & we're contesting 5 seats. Congress hasn't withdrawn its candidate & now the election will happen. There's a lot of unrest in them & we'll get the vote,"said Devendra Fadnavis on MLC polls in the state

With just 5 minutes left to withdraw the application of the Legislative Council, Sadabhau Khot, who had filed his nomination as an independent with the support of BJP, withdrew his application. After that Devendra Fadnavis interacted with the media. "We are fighting for the fifth position as there is a lot of unrest in the ruling party,"

"We expected the ruling party to hold this election without any opposition. Some people in the ruling party tried to do so. But this election could not be held without any opposition. Today we have withdrawn the application of Sadabhau Khot. We are contesting 5 seats. "That unrest needs a place somewhere, so we are fighting for 5th place. We have some plans. It is not easy to fight for 5th place and win. But I believe we will win 5th place," said Fadnavis.

"I was approached by the ruling parties. They tried to hold unopposed elections. But the Congress' refusal to withdraw its candidature failed. But now that the elections are on, I believe we will win the 5th seat," Fadnavis said.

After Sadabhau Khot withdrew his nomination, now 5 official BJP candidates will be in the fray for the Legislative Council. Praveen Darekar, Ram Shinde, Shrikant Bharatiya, Uma Khapre, Prasad Lad are the five candidates who will now contest the Assembly elections.