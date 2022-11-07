Devendra Fadnavis after SC EWS quota verdict says, we are also working on providing Maratha reservation

The Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the state government is working towards providing Maratha reservations, meanwhile, those who are eligible can avail of benefits under the 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation quota.

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) with a 3:2 majority. Three out of five judges delivered verdicts in favour of the EWS quota, saying it did not violate the law.

The Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to provide ten percent quotas to the economically poor sections among forward castes in the country.