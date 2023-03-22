Devendra Fadnavis announces SIT probe into Satara medical college admission racket

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a special investigation team (SIT) probe into a medical admissions racket in Satara district.

It is a case of major corruption. Students who failed in exams were helped in giving admissions in the medical college by providing them bogus marksheets. Those running the institution such as Mahadev Deshmukh, Chandrakant Deshmukh and one Tridip Guha were found involved in it, the deputy chief minister said.

This case involves a high level of corruption. Students who had failed were given fake marksheets in order to create bogus doctors. The SIT report will be ready in one month, said Fadnavis, who controls the home portfolio.

According to a report of Hindustan Times, He informed the state assembly that the police did not investigate the case honestly despite an eyewitness Nilesh Mane coming forward. We will reinvestigate the case through SIT in the next one month. The role of Dy SP and investigation officer will also be investigated, he said.

BJP legislator Jaykumar Gore raised the issue and alleged the Rural Institute of Research Centre Hospital in Satara was providing fake marksheets and migration certificates among other documents to admit ineligible students into the medical college under management quota. This has been going on for years.