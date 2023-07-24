Devendra Fadnavis asserts Eknath Shinde to continue as CM, silences rumours

Over the past few days, there have been discussions about a potential change in the chief minister position in Maharashtra. These talks began after Ajit Pawar assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister. Several leaders, including Shiv Sena's MP Sanjay Raut and Congress MLA and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, have asserted that Ajit Pawar might replace the current chief minister, Eknath Shinde.

Sanjay Raut, right from the outset (since Ajit Pawar joined the Grand Alliance), has been expressing his belief that Ajit Pawar will soon become the Chief Minister. Similarly, leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (the Ajit Pawar faction) are also making similar statements.

Currently, discussions about changing the Chief Minister have come to a halt. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who leads the largest party in the grand alliance, has quashed these talks. He stated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is a crucial leader of the Grand Alliance and will retain his position.

"People in any party feel that their party leaders should become Chief Ministers. There's nothing wrong with that. NCP leaders may want Ajit Pawar to become the Chief Minister. People in our party may want a BJP leader to become the Chief Minister. Shiv Sena's Chief Minister is here today. But I very officially say, as the leader of the largest party in this grand alliance, Eknath Shinde will be the Chief Minister of this grand alliance. No one else will be the Chief Minister. There will be no change in the Chief Minister's post," says Devendra Fadnavis.