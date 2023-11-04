Devendra Fadnavis breaks silence on Elvish Yadav's CM house visit after YouTuber named in rave party FIR

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the controversy surrounding YouTuber Elvish Yadav's presence at the Chief Minister's house. Fadnavis emphasized that Yadav had been invited as a celebrity during Ganesh Utsav celebrations, and there were no allegations against him at the time.

Fadnavis stated, "Whenever there are Ganesh Utsav celebrations at the Chief Minister's house, celebrities go there. At that time, Elvish Yadav had won some reality show, which is why he must have been invited there. There were no allegations against him at the time. It is wrong to drag the CM into this; if someone has committed a mistake, then he should face punishment."

This statement followed allegations by Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil, who claimed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had invited YouTubers like Elvish Yadav, who were accused of supplying snake venom at rave parties. Patil also posted pictures of Yadav with Chief Minister Shinde and questioned the appropriateness of such invitations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also weighed in on the matter, raising concerns about potential connections between the drug trade and the state government led by Eknath Shinde. Raut highlighted the alleged involvement of Elvish Yadav in supplying snake venom, which is used at rave parties, and his visit to the CM's residence during Ganesh Utsav.

According to reports, Elvish Yadav and five others were named by the UP Police in connection with the alleged supply of snake venom at rave parties. Five of the accused were arrested and subsequently sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Yadav denied all allegations, stating in an Instagram video that he had no connection with the case and was willing to cooperate with any police investigation.

The controversy surrounding Elvish Yadav's alleged involvement in illegal activities has brought considerable attention and raised questions about the state government's association with individuals facing criminal accusations. As the investigation continues, the public awaits further developments in this high-profile case.