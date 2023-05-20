Devendra Fadnavis' brief Delhi visit sparks speculation on cabinet expansion

It has been a year since Eknath Shinde's government took charge after significant changes in state politics, but the second round of cabinet expansion is still not finished. The first expansion also happened around a month and a half later.

With the conclusion of the state's power struggle, the focus now shifts to the eagerly anticipated second cabinet expansion. In the meantime, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid a visit to Nagpur on Friday and subsequently travelled to Delhi, as reported by ABP Majha news channel.

Devendra Fadnavis quickly went to New Delhi and came back to Nagpur late at night. It is expected that he will discuss the cabinet expansion with the high command.

At the same time, several former ministers who supported Shinde are unhappy about not getting another chance. They are openly expressing their displeasure. Currently, there are 20 ministers in the cabinet, with nine from the Shinde group and nine from the BJP.

However, the cabinet expansion is expected to be revealed in the near future. It remains to be seen how many unhappy MLAs in the Shinde group can resolve Eknath Shinde's concerns and reduce the dissatisfaction within the party.