Devendra Fadnavis calls Aaditya Thackeray 'Mercedes baby'

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has once again targeted Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray. This time, Fadnavis has given a new name to Aaditya Thackeray. Devendra Fadnavis has given a new name to Aaditya Thackeray as 'Mercedes Baby'.

Responding to Aaditya Thackeray's criticism that Fadnavis would be present in the war of 1857, Fadnavis said that Aaditya is a Mercedes baby born with a golden spoon in his mouth. He did not have to fight or watch the struggle. So, he would only resort to this. I am a Hindu so I believe in past births. So in 1857, I will be at war with Tatya Tope and Rani Jhashi, and Aaditya would have been in an alliance with the British at that time. You have now formed an alliance with people who do not consider 1857 as a war of independence. They call it the rebellion of the soldiers.