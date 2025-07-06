Devendra Fadnavis Calls Thackerays’ Rally a 'Natak', Says It Was About Power, Not Marathi Pride

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched a stinging attack on the recent rally held by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray, dismissing it as an emotional outburst masquerading as a celebration of Marathi pride.

“What was promised as a victory rally for the Marathi language turned into a ‘Rudali’ performance — a public wailing over lost power,” Fadnavis remarked in Pandharpur, invoking the image of a professional mourner to describe the speeches delivered at the event. “There was no Marathi pride, no vision. Just lamenting the fall of their government.”

While Fadnavis prepared to lead the traditional Ashadhi Ekadashi puja at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple with his wife Amruta, the Thackeray cousins were on stage together in Mumbai for the first time in 18 years. MNS chief Raj Thackeray used the occasion to land a sarcastic blow, saying, “Even Balasaheb Thackeray couldn’t unite us, but Fadnavis did.”

Unfazed, Fadnavis responded with equal wit: “I thank Raj Thackeray for the compliment. If I brought them together, perhaps I’m truly receiving the blessings of Balasaheb.”

The BJP leader didn’t stop at sarcasm. He tore into Uddhav Thackeray’s party for its 25-year hold over the BMC, accusing it of doing little for Mumbai. “They had decades in power and failed to deliver. Under PM Modi’s leadership, we transformed Mumbai. When they ruled, the Marathi manoos was being pushed out. When we came to power, we ensured that residents of BDD Chawl, Patra Chawl, and Abhyudaya Nagar were rehabilitated in the same place. The people see everything — ‘Yeh public hai, sab janti hai,’” he said.

Fadnavis also underscored the BJP’s inclusive vision. “Whether Marathi or non-Marathi, Mumbai stands with us. We are proud Marathis, but also proud Hindus. Our Hindutva doesn’t divide — it unites.”

Echoing the BJP’s offensive, Mumbai BJP chief and minister Ashish Shelar posted on X, calling the Thackeray rally “a desperate election stunt.” He wrote, “This wasn’t about the Marathi language — it was a last-ditch appeal for votes. With civic polls nearing, the Uddhav Sena is suddenly remembering family ties and unity, not ideology.”

As Mumbai gears up for a crucial BMC election, the battle lines are clearly drawn. While the Thackeray cousins attempt a comeback through symbolism and sentiment, the BJP appears focused on performance, power, and political messaging.