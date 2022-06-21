Devendra Fadnavis departs for Delhi to meet Shah amid Maharashtra political crisis

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is in Delhi to meet union home minister Amit Shah amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra.Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told news agency ANI that Devendra Fadnavis has gone to distribute sweets among our party leaders in Delhi".

In a big setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra urban development minister Eknath Shinde, along with around 11 to 12 other MLAs went “out of reach” after Monday's legislative council elections. The development comes amid allegations of cross-voting by some Shiv Sena MLAs. After the suspected cross-voting in the MLC poll, Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray convened an urgent meeting of all party MLAs on Tuesday noon.The “missing” Shiv Sena MLAs are said to be camping at a hotel in Gujarat's Surat, say reports.