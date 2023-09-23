Devendra Fadnavis directs district collector to ensure people's safety following incessant rain in Nagpur

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur, has issued directives to the district collector and relevant departments to prioritise the safety of residents in low-lying regions amidst incessant rainfall and the overflowing Ambazari Lake.The administration on Saturday declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure. Deputy CM Fadnavis, who is an MLA from Nagpur, took to X in the morning to share that he was continuously monitoring the rain situation in the city.

“There has been incessant rainfall due to which the Ambazari lake is overflowing. The low-lying area around it is affected more due to this. Other parts of the city too are affected," said his office on X.The deputy CM has instructed the Nagpur collector, municipal commissioner and police commissioner to “immediately activate multiple teams for rescuing people who are stuck at few places", Fadnavis’s office said. The Nagpur centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said “severe/moderate thunderstorm with lightning" will likely continue at isolated places in Nagpur, Bhandara and Gondia districts. There is also a possibility of “intense rain at isolated places" in these areas, it said.