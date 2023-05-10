Devendra Fadnavis dismisses rumors of Shinde's resignation; assures government stability

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the power struggle in Maharashtra and it will be announced tomorrow (May 11), as revealed by CJI DY Chandrachud. The political circles are abuzz with speculations about the possible outcomes, including talks of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigning before the verdict is announced.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has dispelled these rumours and assured that Eknath Shinde will not step down from his position as Chief Minister, further adding that the government is stable.

Regarding tomorrow's verdict, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed his optimism, stating that they have a strong case. He emphasized the importance of waiting for the correct verdict and treating the Supreme Court's decision with utmost seriousness. Fadnavis discouraged speculations and highlighted the need to remain optimistic.

Devendra Fadnavis expressed his anger when questioned about the possibility of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde resigning prior to the outcome of the power struggle. Fadnavis said, "I apologize for my choice of words, but it seems there are people who are foolish enough to believe such rumours. Why would they resign, what have they done wrong? Eknath Shinde has no intention of stepping down. He will continue as the Chief Minister. I assure you, we are determined to contest the next election. The government is extremely stable."