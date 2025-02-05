Devendra Fadnavis Dismisses Superstition Claims, Says 'Will Shift to CM Residence After Daughter’s Exams'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday refuted claims of not shifting to the official CM residence in south Mumbai due to superstition. He clarified that he would shift to the residence after his daughter's board exams conclude.

Dismissing Raut’s claims, Fadnavis said, “I will move into ‘Varsha’ bungalow once Eknath Shinde vacates it. Some minor repairs are also being carried out. In the meantime, my daughter, who is in Class 10, requested that we shift only after her exams. That is the reason I have not moved in yet.” Ridiculing the claims, he said, “These absurd rumours do not even deserve a response from someone at my level.” Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who currently resides at Varsha, also commented on the controversy, saying, “Those making these claims probably have more experience in such matters.”

His clarification came hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha,' the official residence of the chief minister, to ensure that the CM's post remained with Shinde.

Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra in June 2022 after rebelling against Uddhav Thackeray and aligning with the BJP. He remained in the post until November 2024. Following the assembly elections, Devendra Fadnavis took over as chief minister for the third time.

Despite assuming office in the first week of December, Fadnavis continues to reside at the 'Sagar' bungalow instead of moving into the official CM residence, 'Varsha.'



