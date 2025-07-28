Devendra Fadnavis Downplays Raj-Uddhav Reunion: ‘Birthday Wishes Shouldn’t Be Seen Politically’

For the first time in 13 years, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray entered the Matoshree - the storied residence of the Thackerays in Mumbai - to celebrate cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's birthday. Raj had last entered the residence in 2012 at the time of Balasaheb Thackeray's death. Raj was accompanied by MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar and Nitin Sardesai. Speakimh on the developmant, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the meeting should not be viewed politically. He added that Raj Thackeray went to wish Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday, and this moment should not be viewed from a political lens, reported news agency ANI.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, while talking to ANI, said, "Raj Thackeray went to wish Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday. It's a matter of happiness. Why should we view it politically? We also extend our best wishes to Uddhav ji. Going to wish someone on their birthday should not be seen through a political lens."Further commenting on the upcoming local election, he added, "You saw what's in the heart of Maharashtra during the Assembly elections. You will see it again in the upcoming local body elections. Just because something is in the mind of a leader of a particular party doesn't mean it reflects the sentiments of all of Maharashtra…

The estranged cousins-turned-comrades reunited earlier this month by sharing a political stage for the first time in two decades on the issue of Marathi identity and "imposition" of the Hindi language. They addressed a "victory" rally together in Worli, during which Uddhav hinted at contesting the upcoming civic elections together. "We have come together to stay together. We will together capture power in the Mumbai civic body and Maharashtra," the former Chief Minister said, evoking loud cheers from the crowd.Raj had quit the Shiv Sena in 2005 over differences with Uddhav and formed his own party - the MNS. Since then, they had contested elections against each other.