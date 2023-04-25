Devendra Fadnavis hits out at MVA says they keep targeting PM Modi, his popularity increases

Hitting out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being targeted, his popularity was increasing.

Uddhav Thackeray keeps repeating the same thing. Issues related to development and farmers were absent in his speech. The way they keep targeting PM Modi, his popularity increases, Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, with the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s plea, challenging last year’s change of guard in Maharashtra, pending arbitration in the Supreme Court, the former Maharashtra chief minister on Sunday said elections can happen any time and they were prepared.

Addressing a public meeting in Jalgaon on Sunday, Uddhav, who now heads the Shiv Sena (UBT), said, Elections [in Maharashtra] can happen at any time and we are prepared. The matter is in Supreme Court and we are hopeful that the eventual verdict will be in our favour. After that, anything can happen any time.

MVA has completed three years of its existence. They (BJP and the Shinde camp) accuse me of abandoning Hindutva but the truth is that I did not allow injustice to any religion, bearing true allegiance to the oath of office that I took. All places of worship were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic, without any discrimination, he said.