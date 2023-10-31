Devendra Fadnavis holds meeting with CM Eknath Shinde over Maratha Reservation issue

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after holding a meeting on Maratha Reservation which saw violent incidents in the state. District Collector Dipa Mudhol Munde on Monday issued prohibitory orders under CrPC 144(2) in a 5-kilometre radius area in the wake of the violent incidents over the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra's Beed.

Activist Manoj Jarange, who has been at the forefront of an indefinite hunger strike in Maharashtra's Jalna district, is steadfast in his demand for reservation for the Maratha community. Despite concerns over his health, Jarange has refused to undergo a medical check-up, raising worries about the potential impact on his vital organs and health parameters.Members of the Maratha community have been fervently seeking reservation in government jobs and educational institutions under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The community's agitation has escalated in response to the hunger strike initiated by quota activist Manoj Jarange on October 25, situated at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna. In support of Jarange's cause, several villages have imposed bans on the entry of political leaders.