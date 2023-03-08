Devendra Fadnavis in state assembly says unseasonal rains destroyed standing crops on 13,729 hectares in 8 districts

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in state assembly said that the recent unseasonal rains damaged standing crops on 13,729 hectares in 8 districts of Maharashtra and orders have been issued to provide immediate relief.

He said the untimely showers affected crops like mango, wheat and harbhara (Bengal gram). Orders to release immediate relief and financial assistance have been issued.

Maximum damage has been reported from Palghar, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Dhule, Buldhana and Washim districts, he said. A decision on immediate relief was taken on Tuesday night based on preliminary information and the exact extent of damage is being ascertained, he said.

Unseasonal rains along with strong winds lashed at least five districts in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The unseasonal rains damaged standing crops just ahead of the harvest season, chief minister Eknath Shinde said. According to an official statement, the chief minister assessed the situation and instructed officials to carry out panchnamas or evaluations of the damages incurred by farmers.