Devendra Fadnavis Initiates High-Level Inquiry into BJP MLA's Shooting of Sena Leader



In a significant development, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has ordered a high-level inquiry into the Ulhasnagar firing incident involving a BJP MLA and a local Shiv Sena leader, calling it “serious”.

According to reports, Kalyan MLA Ganpat Gaikwad of the BJP allegedly fired shots at Mahesh Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena chief of Kalyan, during a confrontation over a land dispute. Fadnavis emphasized the importance of upholding the law impartially, regardless of political affiliations, stating, "Everyone is equal before the law."

The investigation, to be conducted by the Director General of Police, aims to ascertain the circumstances leading to the MLA's actions. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule asserted that appropriate action would be taken against the MLA if found guilty.

Prior to his arrest, Ganpat Gaikwad defended his actions, claiming he resorted to firearm use after his son was allegedly attacked by the Sena leader's associates at the police station. Gaikwad further accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of fostering a "kingdom of criminals" in Maharashtra.