Devendra Fadnavis is super CM of Maharashtra, says Nana Patole

Devendra Fadnavis is the super CM of Maharashtra due to the government's new decision to route documents to the CM through the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said state Congress president Nana Patole.

He also ridiculed the ruling Shiv Sena MLAs referring to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s dadagiri. Patole was responding to questions about a note by Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik directing all departments to move files through Fadnavis, after Ajit Pawar, before going for clearance from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Ajit Pawar broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) last month and joined the ruling coalition of the BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena. We have seen Ajit Pawar’s dadagiri. Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde toppled the MVA government accusing Ajit Pawar (of high-handedness) and now he has joined them in government, the Congress leader said.