Devendra Fadnavis meets Eknath Shinde for second day in a row

Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, met with chief minister Eknath Shinde on Friday at Varsha, his official residence in Mumbai, for the second day in a row. Fadnavis was seen leaving the CM’s residence after the meeting on Friday late at night.

Earlier, on Friday, Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, claimed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar's entry into the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state posed no threat to him.

He also pointed out that Sharad Pawar himself had rebelled against then chief minister Vasantdada Patil (in 1978) and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (in 1999). Dismissing speculation that he was about to be replaced as chief minister, Shinde said these were baseless rumours which cause him no tension, and the higher ups will take appropriate decision.

