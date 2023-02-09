Devendra Fadnavis meets Maha CM Eknath Shinde on his birthday

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis along with MLC Niranjan Dawkhare calls on chief minister Eknath Shinde on his birthday. Fadnavis and Dawkhare met CM Shinde at his residence in Thane.

Shinde became the CM on 30 June 2022 after having led the rebellion against former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Born on February 9, 1964, Shinde completed his Bachelor of Arts from Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University.

Before entering politics, Shinde, 58, worked as a rickshaw driver in Thane, having moved there from Satara. His influence in the Shiv Sena grew after party founder Bal Thackeray's nephew Raj resigned and founded the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

In 1997, he was elected to the Thane Municipal Corporation. The Shiv Sena assigned him to work in Thane, which allowed him to establish a presence in the area.