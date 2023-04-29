Devendra Fadnavis meets Mauritius PM Jugnauth, discusses stronger bilateral ties

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is currently on a visit to Mauritius, met the island nation’s Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and President Prithvirajsing Roopun, and held with them positive discussions on making the Maharashtra-Mauritius bond stronger.

Fadnavis, who met these leaders on Friday, said the Economic Development Board Mauritius (EDB) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), and added that the move would pave the way for a stronger connect and bring ease of doing business between Mauritius and Maharashtra.

The deputy chief minister also inaugurated a 12-feet statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Moka in the island nation on Friday evening, where he announced Rs 8 crore to the Mauritius Marathi Mandali Federation for the expansion of Maharashtra Bhawan there, and scholarships to 10 students. Fadnavis promised to set up a separate cell to ensure that Marathi-speaking people in Mauritius can remain in constant touch with the native place of their forefathers.

Talking about the unveiling of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Mauritius, he said, It was one of the greatest moments of my life! Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue got installed 5000 kms away from His homeland…Just imagine the gravity of unparalleled greatness and our great King!