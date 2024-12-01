Devendra Fadnavis' Name Finalised for Maharashtra CM's Post, Confirms Senior BJP Leader

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 1, 2024 08:21 PM2024-12-01T20:21:22+5:302024-12-01T20:22:12+5:30

The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader

The name of Devendra Fadnavis has been finalised as the new chief minister of Maharashtra, a senior BJP leader said on Sunday night.Speaking on condition of anonymity, he told PTI that the BJP legislature party meeting will be held on either December 2 or 3.The oath-taking ceremony of the new Mahayuti government will take place on December 5 evening at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

Fadnavis had served as chief minister twice- the second stint lasting for a few days. He was deputy CM in the outgoing Eknath Shinde-led government. The Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the assembly elections. The BJP won 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar’s NCP with 41 seats in the 288-member House. Despite this clear majority, the government formation has been delayed due to the lack of consensus on the Chief Minister's post.

