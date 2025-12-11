Devendra Fadnavis on Abhimanyu Pawar's Ladki Bahin Reference Row: 'He Never Objected to the Scheme It Was My Misunderstanding'

During the ongoing Legislative Assembly session in Nagpur, an unexpected incident unfolded when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sharply reacted to a statement made by a party MLA. BJP legislator Abhimanyu Pawar had raised the issue of illegal liquor sales in the state and, while speaking, referred to “Ladki Bahin,” a phrase often associated with a government welfare scheme. Fadnavis expressed displeasure in strong terms, assuming the remark targeted the scheme. This led to widespread discussion that the Chief Minister had reprimanded Pawar in the House. Today, however, Fadnavis clarified that it was a misunderstanding on his part.

When asked about allegedly scolding Abhimanyu Pawar, Chief Minister Fadnavis said the claim was incorrect and that Pawar had actually faced unfair criticism. He clarified that Pawar meant something entirely different, while he ended up interpreting it wrongly. In a previous discussion, someone had questioned the “Ladki Bahin” scheme, and Fadnavis responded in that context. He added that Pawar had not criticized the scheme but was highlighting illegal liquor issues. Unfortunately, because he reacted immediately, television channels portrayed it as him scolding Pawar. Fadnavis stated he never reprimanded him and acknowledged that Pawar had raised a valid concern.

Fadnavis further explained that Pawar had said the children of their beloved sisters were being drawn toward illegal liquor, which was a significant social concern. However, Fadnavis heard the statement differently and assumed Pawar was objecting to the scheme itself. This misunderstanding led him to caution against criticizing the welfare program. He insisted that Pawar’s intent was never to oppose the initiative. Fadnavis emphasised that illegal liquor is a serious issue affecting many women and assured that strict action would follow. He added that Pawar had effectively drawn attention to the problem, prompting immediate instructions for stronger enforcement.

The incident originated when Abhimanyu Pawar raised the issue of illegal liquor sales in his district. He said that women in the area had long been fighting to shut down such activities and that their beloved sisters were deeply troubled by the ongoing illicit trade. He added that despite government meetings and directions, no action had been taken by the Revenue Department or the Food and Drug Administration. He urged the House to take the matter seriously because it remained unresolved even after instructions from the Assembly Speaker. His appeal highlighted the urgency of curbing illegal liquor operations.