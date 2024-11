Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra Election Result 2024: 'Unprecedented Victory...No Dispute on CM Face'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that people of Maharashtra have given Mahayuti an "unprecedented victory" and there "will be no dispute on CM face". "The people of Maharashtra have given us an unprecedented victory. This shows that people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In line with the slogan he gave 'ek hain toh safe hain', people from all sections and communities voted for us unitedly...," Fadnavis told reporters here.

"This is the victory of Mahayuti, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Ramdas Athawale, this is the victory of unity...," he added. Answering a query, he said it had been decided that leaders of three parties would sit together and decide on the chief minister.

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Complete List of Winners and Their Constituencies.

"There will be no dispute on the CM's face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties would sit together and decide on this. The decision will be acceptable to everyone, there is no dispute on this," he said.

#ElectionResultsWithLokmatTimes | On Mahayuti's victory, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "I had said earlier that I am a modern Abhimanyu and know how to break the 'Chakravyuh'... I think, my contribution in this victory is small, it is the victory of our team." pic.twitter.com/1riMoA9MpB — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) November 23, 2024

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde thanked the BJP central leadership for their support in the Maharashtra campaign. "I thank all the workers of Mahayuti. PM Modi, Amit Shah bhai, Nadda ji - all supported us. They gave priority to Maharashtra. I am proud that I have been proven right about what I had said that we will win 200 seats. We (Mahayuti) fought like a team..."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the Mahayuti is on course to a landslide victory in the assembly elections. Mahayuti has won or is ahead in 224 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has won or is leading on 54 seats.