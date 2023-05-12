Devendra Fadnavis on SC verdict says Speaker has given sufficient time to make decision

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Supreme Court verdict on Maharashtra political crisis said SC has given all the rights to the speaker and reasonable time has also been given and still, if somebody is trying to put pressure on the speaker then that person is against free and fair process. Speaker himself is a good lawyer and he will take a decision as per the law.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray demanded that Maharashtra’s Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs at the earliest.

He made the demand a day after the Supreme Court gave its verdict on last year’s political crisis that resulted in the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by him following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who later joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister.

Supreme Court on Thursday held that it cannot restore the MVA government led by Thackeray as he resigned without facing a floor test in June last year. It has asked the Speaker to decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs within a reasonable period.