Devendra Fadnavis' picture on 8-year old's Aadhaar card raises eyebrows

Devendra Fadnavis is a prominent figure in Maharashtra politics, known for his influential role. However, the Deputy Chief Minister has been gaining significant attention in Chandrapur district lately for a rather peculiar reason.

The district has been buzzing with conversations about an 8-year-old boy, and the topic of discussion revolves around his "Aadhaar card." Interestingly, instead of the child's own photograph, the Aadhaar card features a picture of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. The unique thing is that all the government works of that child are being done on this identity and The child has also been granted admission to school using the same Aadhaar card.

The mother of the young boy is facing difficulties in resolving the confusion caused by the state administration, as the photograph on the Aadhaar card remains unchanged. The Aadhaar card belongs to a person named 'Jigal Jivan Sawasakade' residing in Virva village, located in the Sindewahi taluka. The mother is striving to navigate through this perplexing situation and seek a resolution.

During a camp held in Shankarpur in 2016, the mother of an eight-year-old child obtained an Aadhaar card for her son. Interestingly, it was the photograph on the identity card that made the child gain popularity.