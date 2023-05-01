Devendra Fadnavis praises forces for eliminating three Naxal supporters in encounter in Gadchiroli

Maharashtra deputy cheif minister Devendra Fadnavis praised forces for eliminating three Naxal supporters in an encounter in Gadchiroli and said that the development of the district is imperative for the establishment of rule of law.

It is a matter of satisfaction that our jawans have neutralized Naxal supporters, who have killed many innocent people. I thank them for this step. Continuously our C-60 jawans and our forces are showing great bravery. We can develop Gadchiroli, Fadnavis said.

Today I am going to Gadchiroli. It will go to both the South and North areas. Will stay there, he added. Fadnavis said that It is very important for the development of Gadchiroli that rule of law is established there. The encounter took place at around 6 pm in Manne Rajaram village in Aheri tehsil, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra on Sunday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Gadchiroli, Sandip Patil told ANI on Sunday, Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the police in Manne Rajaram of Aheri tehsil. The police recovered the bodies of three Naxalites, the encounter took place around 6 pm on Sunday. The killed Naxalites had a reward of Rs 38 lakh.