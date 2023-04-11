Devendra Fadnavis says IMD monsoon forecast will provide clarity on El Nino

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is going to release its final report on the south-west monsoon forecast later this month and that will reveal if the El Nino weather pattern will cast a shadow on the June-September rains, leading to deficient precipitation.

State government has anyway started preparations to tackle situation arising of a possible shortfall in monsoon rains. India is likely to experience below-normal monsoon rainfall this year, with a 20 per cent chance of drought due to the end of La Nina conditions and the potential for El Nino to take hold, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather said earlier in the day.

The private forecaster has predicted the northern and central parts of the country may see a rain deficit, with Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra expected to witness inadequate showers during the core monsoon months of July and August.

Fadnavis said, IMD has 5 to 6 models to analyse weather observations. Some of them indicate there could be an influence of the El Nino weather pattern which would adversely affect rainfall in the state in the upcoming monsoon season. The IMD is going to release its final forecast after April 21. That report will clear doubts about the monsoon.

Asked about administrative plans to tackle any adverse situation, Fadnavis said, The state government has already started preparations anticipating a shortfall in precipitation. We are preparing ourselves on how to face the situation, what measures can be taken in case of a water shortage. The government has formed a committee to look into these issues.